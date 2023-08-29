Double Dragon Collection trailer takes us on a six-pack bruise cruise – Destructoid

Grab your barrels, because Arc System Works pumped out a new trailer for Double Dragon Collection. The six-pack of classic beat ’em ups is coming to Asia as a physical release on Switch, and you can see a flurry of fists in the overview trailer.

While the physical release is Asia-only, Arc System Works will bring two of the “long awaited missing entries” to consoles and PC digitally. Those titles were previously announced as new ports of 1992’s Super Double Dragon and 2003’s Double Dragon Advance. They’ll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Brawl through time

If there was ever a totally idiosyncratic trip through the history of beat ’em ups, this is it. 1987’s Double Dragon is a seminal entry in the genre. The style developer Technos inserted in is all its own, even with the Kunio-kun legacy behind it. Double Dragon II: The Revenge came in hot the following year and built on what the first established nicely. For those who wanted a beefier challenge, Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones threw its hat in the ring in 1991. Not to be confused with Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone, which had players insert actual money to buy from the item shops in its initial arcade release. Who said microtransactions were a wholly modern concern?

Double Dragon IV and the aforementioned Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance round out the new trailer. The latter two will be sold separately, but if you want all six together it should be fairly easy to import the set, which has full English support.

The Double Dragon series is very much still active. Developer Secret Base recently released Double Dragon: Rise of the Dragons to mixed results. That’s kind of the name of the game for the series as a whole. There are ups and downs, and you’ll experience plenty of them at once in the Double Dragon Collection. The six-in-one set hits Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2023.