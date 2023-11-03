DoorDash warning users that orders without tips may take longer

DoorDash is now warning customers in Canada and the U.S. to tip or face potential delays in their orders.

Like other food delivery apps, DoorDash lets you tip before placing the order. However, putting in $0 will now display the following pop-up message:

“Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”

It’s worth noting that some users have reported not getting the message yet. For what it’s worth, I just tried to place a DoorDash order on my iPhone in Mississauga, Ontario with a $0 tip and it’s not showing up.

In any case, it’s unclear exactly why DoorDash has started to do this. After all, asking someone to provide a tip before the job has even been done doesn’t really make sense; you’d have no idea how the service will even be. (See: the number of delivery people I’ve had over the past few years who have dropped my food at the completely wrong house and just taken off.)

The introduction of the message also comes after the United Nations criticized DoorDash — as well as Walmart and Amazon — for “shameful” wages. Meanwhile, DoorDash is expecting fourth-quarter core profits above estimates, leading shares to jump more than 15 percent. Considering that some already view tipping as a wage subsidy, to begin with, DoorDash’s latest effort to pressure people into tipping leaves a bit of a bad taste in the mouth.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Toronto Star