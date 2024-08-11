‘Don’t Walk Anti-Clockwise’: Park Notice Leaves Internet Bewildered

It is common to see public parks prohibiting visitors from doing certain activities, like walking dogs, creating a public nuisance, littering, or plucking flowers. However, now a strange notice asking people to only walk clockwise and not anti-clockwise has gone viral.

An X user named Anushka shared a picture of the notice board on the park premises. Among a number of rules issued for daily visitors, one of them reads, “All are requested to walk in a clockwise direction only. No anti-clockwise movements are permitted.”

The user highlighted the rule with a caption that read, “Babe wake up, the new Indian park rule just dropped: no anti-clockwise movements.”

The picture went instantly viral, sparking hilarious reactions. One wrote, “Where is this? feeling rebellious today.”

Another user hilariously commented, “The park is a portal. Walking anti-clockwise will open a portal and walkers will get sucked into an alternate dimension. It is for your safety.”

One of them noted the rule has been around for a long time. “It is not new, been around forever now. Usually clubbed along with don’t jog,” the comment read.

A comment explained why the rule makes sense, “This is an old rule & makes sense for parks used for walking – esp smaller parks with narrow walking paths. Lots of people – young & old – have fallen quite badly because people came from the wrong direction.”

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 49,000 views. Previously, another similar notice board gained traction on the internet in Bengaluru. Apparently put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the notice reads, “No Jogging, No Running, No Anti Close Wise Running.”

The post sparked similar reactions online, as many flooded the comment section with hilarious jokes. One joked, “Is naagin dance allowed?”, while another commented, “Is moonwalk allowed?”

“What if Beedi Nai (Stray Dog) comes and runs Anti clockwise :D,” another comment read. A user jokingly suggested, “I have an idea, let’s organise our next meetup at this park. We will talk, eat and of course while leaving everyone will walk anticlockwise.”