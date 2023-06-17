Donald Trump Holds Mutants Responsible for His Troubles

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: donald trump, marvel, mutants, x-men

Former President Donald Trump took to his new Truth Social platform to discuss his recent legal troubles, attributing his indictment to mutants and other factors.

Donald Trump, who was arrested and arraigned last Tuesday on thirty-seven federal charges related to the alleged unlawful retention of national defense information, shared an update on his legal woes through his Truth Social network. The former president surrendered to authorities at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida. This indictment follows a federal grand jury’s decision. Trump initially revealed the indictment on June 8th and has since posted a series of tweets, including one that caught particular attention.









In a message praising his fundraisers and referencing the “radical left indictment hoax,” Trump expressed gratitude using various terms, including “misfits, mutants, marxists, & communists.” While blaming the left, marxists, and communists is not surprising for Trump, referring to them as “misfits” is reminiscent of his use of the term “deplorables.” However, the inclusion of mutants is intriguing. In today’s pop culture context, mutants are synonymous with Marvel’s X-Men or Magneto’s Brotherhood.









Usually known as a Batman fan, Trump previously shared a glowing review of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and even quoted Tom Hardy’s Bane speech in a later acceptance speech. However, it may have been his close relationship with Ike Perlmutter, Marvel’s former Chairman and Trump’s friend, donor, and political ally, that introduced him to the term “mutants.” Perlmutter had a preference for the Inhumans over the X-Men due to a battle between Marvel Comics and Fox Studios. If Perlmutter held negative views towards mutants, it is possible that Trump adopted similar sentiments. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Marvel’s mutants, such as Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Storm, have a significant fanbase and contribute immensely to the Marvel franchise.









Interestingly, Trump has displayed a knack for declassifying documents seemingly at will, which can be seen as a manifestation of mutant-like telepathic powers. Additionally, like mutants, he has a tendency to resurface despite difficult circumstances.

