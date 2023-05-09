Domestic Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Approaches $120 Million Mark

Marvel has a new dog in the fight as regards the box office standings and earnings for the next few weeks. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began its theatrical journey this past Friday with one final adventure on the cards for the superhero three-quel from director James Gunn. Having closed Saturday night with earnings upwards of $114 million at the domestic box office, however, having earned $31 plus million on Sunday, the superhero movie sees its earnings now stand at an impressive $118 million per Deadline, which is closer to the initially projected figures.





Prior projections for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had pegged the film at grossing about $130 million in its opening weekend, but that number was later revised to $110 million. This new jump in profit is as a result of a global promotional partner campaign run by Disney for the Gunn three-quel, which is priced at $90 million according to Deadline’s reporting. Current earnings sees the film sit roughly in the middle when compared to the other two adventures of the band of superhero misfits that had come before. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 grossed $146 million in 2017, while the very first Guardians of the Galaxy had earned $94 million in 2014.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the MCU’s latest offering and the film has seen a number of brands license the songs on its soundtrack to run targeted campaigns. They include McDonald’s, King’s Hawaiian, General Mills, Enterprise, Microsoft, Realtor.com and Cisco. The use of the soundtrack is a long-running tradition that was evident in the first two installments of the franchise. The Vol. 3 soundtrackwas released by film director James Gunn in the weeks leading up the film’s premiere.

A Brilliant Showing at IMAX Theaters for Vol.3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to close out its opening weekend with a gross total that well exceeds $280 million, with $118 million of that number made domestically and an applaudable $168 million internationally. The film also sought to create a name for itself in the MCU as it made $25 million from 1,550 IMAX screens in 82 markets. This places Vol.3 as the third-biggest IMAX debut for offerings from the MCU. Asides the brilliance of the film’s exploits at the box office, the sequel which tells the deep space adventures of a band of superhero misfits has been a brilliant hit with a number of critics.

