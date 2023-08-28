Dolby Atmos FlexConnect could make immersive audio better and easier

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect could make immersive audio better and easier

Dolby has been the top name in surround sound for decades. Now the audio tech company has unveiled a much easier way to bring its powerful and immersive sound experience into your home.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new iteration of Dolby Atmos that enables you to pair your TV’s sound system with certified wireless speakers. The interesting thing here is that sound is then optimized for any room layout and speaker setup, so you don’t need to agonize about perfect speaker placement anymore.

