Disney’s Greed: Punishing Employees for Joining Writers’ Strike, Say Goodbye to ‘Wakanda Forever’

We’re a little over two weeks out from Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid so it’s full steam ahead on all things mermaids, sea animals, and dashing Prince Charmings. Unfortunately, as updates go, the latest batch of behind-the-scenes footage from Rob Marshall’s underwater extravaganza has proven to be three parts exciting, one part worrying as we are left torn over which live-action characters to admire and which to fret over.

Meanwhile, movies that aren’t two weeks out from their release date are experiencing the brunt end of the writers’ strike, and unfortunately, Disney doesn’t seem to have found a balance between respecting its employees and holding them accountable.

The Little Mermaids’ dark lighting could extend all the way to its Disney Plus release, just like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Screengrab via Walt Disney Pictures Remember when The Little Mermaid was getting filleted over its dark lighting a couple of weeks back? Well, it’s happening again but this time with the famous “Kiss the Girl” scene. We’d love nothing more than to be swept up in Ariel and Prince Eric’s budding romance as Sebastian and co. harmonize melodies in the background but unfortunately, we can’t see a darn thing. The whole thing stinks — yet again — of the same complaints Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bumped up against when it premiered on Disney Plus. As some will recall, the specifically dark scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were not fully teased ahead of its release date because they contained spoilers. As such, it wasn’t much of an issue, especially since the scenes in question were acceptable under the guise of a dimly lit theater. By the time the movie reached Disney Plus, however, it was too late. Now, it seems The Little Mermaid is set to follow in Wakanda Forever’s footsteps; it likely won’t be a problem in theaters, but at home on the couch in the middle of the afternoon will be another matter entirely. Disney demands its employees work through the writers’ strike even if that means they are fined by WGA Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images No studio, even Disney, is safe from the effects of a writers’ strike. Although the live-action Lilo & Stitch is already filming and The Little Mermaid is done and completed, movies like Blade and other Marvel projects are not out of the woods. Not to mention all the TV shows that are now in developmental hell as showrunners operate without scripts. Either way, Disney still expects its employees to report to their desks, not the picket lines. In a letter from ABC’s legal department, which is owned by Disney and obtained by FOLLOW us ON GOOGLE NEWS





Reference