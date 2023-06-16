Disney+ Will Soon Feature ‘The Incredible Hulk’

Disney+ is bringing the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to its streaming platform, with the announcement that The Incredible Hulk will be available starting tomorrow, June 16. This is a significant addition to the catalog, as the film’s distribution rights were previously owned by Universal Pictures and were not included in Disney’s initial acquisition of Marvel Entertainment. The release of The Incredible Hulk on Disney+ demonstrates Disney’s efforts to gain control over all previously released MCU projects.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Before Mark Ruffalo became the well-known Bruce Banner, Edward Norton was the first actor to portray the Hulk in the franchise. Directed by Louis Leterrier, The Incredible Hulk tells a gripping story of Bruce Banner’s struggle to control his alter ego. To protect those around him, Banner isolates himself and takes precautionary measures, such as living in secluded communities and wearing a heart monitor. While The Incredible Hulk may not be a fan favorite, its impact on the MCU can still be seen today.



Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bring Back ‘The Incredible Hulk’s Betty Ross

What Will Captain America: Brave New World Be About?

Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) continues to navigate the challenges of being the new Captain America. As he faces an unknown threat to the world, Sam must balance his personal journey with the responsibilities of his new role. With the inclusion of various Hulk-related characters, the upcoming conflict sets the stage for the first MCU movie featuring Anthony Mackie as the lead. It remains to be seen if Sam can effectively wield the shield and prevent a global catastrophe.

You can watch Collider’s interview with Edward Norton below: