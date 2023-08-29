Disney VFX Workers Vote to Unionize

The Big Picture The VFX teams at Walt Disney Studios have officially submitted a request to the NLRB to conduct an election for the purpose of forming a union.

This comes after their colleagues at Marvel Studios made the same decision to unionize, showing a strong commitment to demanding the same protections and rights.

VFX workers are voting to unionize now in order to ask for fair pay, proper healthcare, retirement benefits, and the same rights and protections enjoyed by their colleagues in the IATSE union.





The VFX teams working at Walt Disney Studios have embarked on an historic journey toward unionization, having officially submitted a request to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to conduct an election for the purpose of forming a union. A supermajority, comprising more than 80% of the 18 in-house VFX crew members at Walt Disney Pictures, has demonstrated their strong commitment to unionization by signing authorization cards towards beginning the process.

This move comes hot on the heels of their colleagues at Marvel Studios made the same decision to unionize a week prior, on August 21. The history-making move is the second time that VFX workers have joined to demand the same protections and rights afforded to their colleagues. Ballots are due on September 11, and the vote count will take place on September 12.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) VFX organizer Mark Patch released a statement announcing the decision, and praising the bravery of the workers.

“Today, courageous Visual Effects workers at Walt Disney Pictures overcame the fear and silence that have kept our community from having a voice on the job for decades. With an overwhelming supermajority of these crews demanding an end to ‘the way VFX has always been,’ this is a clear sign that our campaign is not about one studio or corporation. It’s about VFX workers across the industry using the tools at our disposal to uplift ourselves and forge a better path forward,”

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

International President of IATSE Matthew D. Loeb added:

“The determination of these VFX workers is not just commendable, it’s groundbreaking,” he said. “Their collective action against the status quo represents a seismic shift in this critical moment in our industry. The chorus of voices demanding change is unprecedented, and demonstrates our united movement is not about any one company, but about setting a precedent of dignity, respect, and fairness for all.”





Why Are Workers Voting to Unionize Now?

VFX workers have not been part of a union since the early days when special effects were first used in the making of the original Star Wars movies back in the 1970s and ’80s. Now, they are taking steps to change that. These workers are coming together to ask for fair pay for all the hours they work, proper healthcare, retirement benefits, and the same rights and protections that their colleagues who are already part of the IATSE union enjoy.

These demands reflect the growing calls for improvements in the VFX industry. They are supported by the results of a survey conducted by IATSE in 2022, called the VFX Worker Rate and Conditions Survey, which was released in March.

By filing their request on Monday, a vote to decide whether to form a union could happen in as little as two to three weeks. If the majority of these workers vote in favor of forming a union, the studio would then have to start serious negotiations to create a contract that covers this group of workers.