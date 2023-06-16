Disney+ halts Canadian content production prior to commissioning any projects

Disney+ has temporarily paused its production of original content in Canada, according to a report from Variety.

This pause is expected to last throughout 2023 and potentially extend into 2024. Disney has not provided a specific reason for this decision, but it may be related to the company’s cost-cutting efforts, which include a plan to reduce annual spending on non-sports content by $3 billion USD (approximately $4 billion CAD).

Variety speculates that this pause could also be influenced by Bill C-11, the recently enacted “Online Streaming Act” by the Government of Canada. This act requires streaming platforms like Disney+ to comply with the same content laws as traditional broadcasters, which includes investing in Canadian content creation and promotion.

It is worth noting that Disney has yet to commit to producing any Canadian content. While the platform features content with Canadian talent or helmed by Canadians, such as “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani from Markham, Ontario, or the upcoming film “Turning Red” by Domee Shi from Toronto, these projects are still considered American productions.

Despite appointing Telefilm executive Stephanie Azam as its director of content for Canada last year and expressing plans for Canadian content, Disney has not produced any content in Canada created by Canadians. This is in contrast to other American streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video, which have already been producing Canadian content.

The news about Disney+’s pause in Canadian content production is being reported during the ongoing Banff World Media Festival, an event where entertainment companies gather to discuss television and digital content. Interestingly, Disney did not attend this Canadian event, according to Variety.

Source: Variety