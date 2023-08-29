Disney Dreamlight Valley: Every Companion, Ranked

Highlights Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of adorable animal companions that you can befriend and take on your adventures through the game.

Each animal companion has unique characteristics and requirements for befriending them, such as favorite foods and specific quests.

The game offers a range of animal companions, from easy-to-access critters like squirrels and rabbits to more challenging ones like raccoons and ravens, each with their own rewards and animations.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of classic and modern Disney characters that you can befriend and run errands for. But, even more important than that, the game has a number of adorable little animal critters you can befriend and take with you on your travels.

Related: Best Game World That Would Be Lovely To Visit

Each companion will require different methods to approach and befriend, and it can be an involved process to collect them all. While there is obviously some level of personal preference involved, the ease of acquisition, level of detail in their animations, and uniqueness of design all factor into selecting the best animal companion to join you in your journeys through Dreamlight Valley.

10

Sunbird



These brightly-colored birds are certainly cute, but they will absolutely make you work for it. Each different color of bird has unique favorite food. More than that, the sunbird is the only critter that can actually negatively impact your gameplay experience.

The rapid fluttering of its wings is fun to observe out in the wild of the Sunlit Plateau, but up close, the animation doesn’t look quite right. It can be surprisingly distracting while you’re attempting to complete your tasks.

9

Squirrel







The perfect starter companion, squirrels are the first critter you encounter as you explore the opening area of Dreamlight Valley. They are by far the easiest animal to befriend — no special tactics are required to approach them.

Of course, that ease of access also makes them a bit less rewarding to collect than some of the less willing critters out there. With a cute but simple reaction, squirrels are a great introduction to the mechanic before you move on to more interesting creatures.

8

Scary Squirrel







It’s a squirrel, but this time it’s scary! Functionally, the scary squirrel is no different from other squirrels — same animations, same model — but it is much rarer than the other variants. This spooky rodent can only be acquired by completing the Olaf friendship questline and the quest The Great Blizzard.

Quest reward companions are still an extreme rarity in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so this is essentially the upgraded form of the squirrel. Plus, it’s got a fun spooky vapor aura around it, so that’s neat.

7

Fox







The fox is an absolutely adorable animal companion. The model is bigger than several other fuzzy critters but does not impede gameplay in any way. One could say they are just right. However, they will make you work for that friendship.

In order to feed a fox, you have to let it approach you first, then follow as it runs away. Then, you’ll need to make sure you found White Sturgeon and have it on hand. You’ll need to be committed in order to befriend a fox.

6

Rabbit







Running all over the Peaceful Meadow, rabbits are the ideal companion for anyone who loves tiny things. By far the smallest companion model, rabbits are true to their nature with big jumps that barely come to your knee.

They are cute to chase and feed; you’ll just have to chase them around a few times before they’ll let you give them food. Befriending is also easier than with most other critters because rabbits naturally prefer carrots to any other treat — one of the most common crops you can find.

5

Raccoon







There may be no animal companion who rewards effort as much as the raccoon. They are hard to approach, running away if you are not slow and careful in your movement. They also prefer blueberries, which can be a bit of a chore to acquire.

However, they have the cutest little “plop” animation when they are waiting for food, something you won’t get to see once you’ve befriended them. Once you do, you will get to see the most adorable happy dance whenever you want.

4

Sea Turtle







Sea turtles are a super unique companion. Most of the other critters are pretty standard to a game like this, but sea turtles feel like a surprise find when you first encounter them. They slowly flop around Dazzle Beach, and that flop animation at high speed while you travel is a delightful thing to witness.

Sea turtles are also pretty easy to befriend, coming out of their shell without too much trouble and preferring Seaweed — something you’ll probably have on hand accidentally when you’re traversing the beach.

3

Raven







If you’re just reading a guide, the raven probably feels like more trouble than it’s worth. These finicky Forgotten Lands birds will only become your friend if you feed them five-star meals. While this is certainly a bigger resource investment than other critters, it’s also something you’ll be making and carrying with you as a normal part of your adventure.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Money Quickly

They are pretty easy to approach and do a fun dance when fed or pet. As bigger and slower birds, they also aren’t as distracting as the sunbirds.

2

Crocodile







The absolute cutest basic companion, crocodiles are pretty much perfect critters. They are an ideal size for experiencing their animations without getting in the way. Lobster may be a somewhat rare favorite food, but you can just search for the colored rings in ponds throughout the Glade of Trust and usually find one pretty quickly.

While they have a similar approach challenge to the raccoon, their alert animation is fun to watch every time. Best of all, their roll animation is the cutest reward you could ask for.

1

Pua







Moana’s little pig friend (who should have been her animal companion in the movie and not that weird chicken) is an amazing sign of where things are going for Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can tell that more time and effort went into the little pig’s design and animation.

Everything from his cute little toddle-like walk to his roll to his floppy ears has more detail than the animations of other critters. As soon as you unlock Moana, get her friendship to level 6 and complete the quest titled The Remembering to obtain the best pet companion there is.

NEXT: Best Disney Games Ever Made, Ranked