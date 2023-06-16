Dish Successfully Meets FCC’s 5G Deadline, Achieves $2.2 Billion in Savings

Dish, a leading telecommunications company, has made a significant announcement today. It has successfully met the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) deadline, achieving 70% coverage of the United States with its 5G signals. What’s impressive is that Dish managed to meet this deadline more than two weeks ahead of schedule, allowing it to avoid a “voluntary” $2.2 billion contribution to the regulatory agency.

This accomplishment is attributed to Dish’s agreement with the FCC to meet certain conditions for its 5G rollout. In exchange for permission to acquire Boost Mobile, which paved the way for T-Mobile’s $26 billion acquisition of Sprint, Dish committed to meeting specific requirements. This agreement was primarily made to prevent the consolidation of major carriers in the U.S., which could have led to increased prices for wireless services.

Last year, Dish fulfilled the initial condition set by the FCC, covering 20% of the nation with 5G service by the end of June. As a result, Dish became the first U.S. carrier to offer 5G voice service called VoNR (Voice over New Radio).

John Swieringa, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dish Wireless, expressed satisfaction with the progress made, stating, “We have made significant progress on our network buildout, and can now focus on monetizing the network through retail and enterprise growth. With the Dish 5G network available in more markets across the country for voice, text, and data services, we can start reaping the benefits of owner economics.” Dish plans to submit its FCC buildout report by July 14, 2023.

To emphasize this milestone, Dish released an image highlighting the expanded coverage of its 5G network across the United States.

Looking ahead, Dish aims to extend its coverage to 75% of the U.S. by the end of June 2025. However, achieving this goal may pose challenges as it involves reaching rural areas where cellular signals are not easily accessible. Dish will need to invest in expanding its network, which may require finding additional sources of funding through asset sales or partnerships.

Dish’s approach to building a standalone 5G network sets it apart from other carriers in the U.S. Currently, only T-Mobile operates a similar network. Unlike networks that initially focused on delivering 4G LTE signals and later integrated 5G technology, Dish’s standalone 5G network has a dedicated 5G core. This results in faster data speeds and increased capacity.

Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite customers can already take advantage of the Dish 5G network in over 50 markets. However, customers need devices that are compatible with the network to connect. Dish plans to expand its network to more markets, increase the availability of 5G-compatible devices, and enhance the overall customer experience throughout the year.





