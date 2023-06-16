Dish Successfully Achieved FCC Coverage Deadline for June 2023

Dish Network has announced significant progress in meeting its FCC coverage obligations. The company has now achieved coverage for 70 percent of the US population, as well as meeting all other FCC commitments for June 14, 2023. However, there is still work to be done.

Dish has accomplished this milestone by deploying over 15,000 5G cell sites and becoming the first wireless provider in the country to offer voice calling over 5G, known as VoNR (Voice over New Radio).

Despite these achievements, Dish’s wireless service is not yet on par with AT&T or Verizon. The network is still in beta testing under the Project Genesis program, requiring customers to purchase a new phone with specific features to access the network. Additionally, Dish’s 5G is only available to Boost customers in supported markets who have a phone compatible with band 70, which is currently uncommon.

Dish has faced challenges along the way, including a cyberattack that disrupted its support systems in February and the departure of its chief commercial officer in January.

Looking ahead, Dish must meet another FCC deadline by June 2025, which requires coverage of 75 percent of its spectrum licenses. This will be a costly endeavor, and there is speculation that Dish may request an extension to meet this requirement. Meanwhile, the three remaining wireless carriers are finding innovative ways to increase costs for consumers.





