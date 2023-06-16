Discovering Pathways to Harness the Quantum Power of Atomic Flaws: A Breakthrough by the Team

Imaging the local electric field signals. Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39115-y



In the realm of quantum physics, where the tiniest imperfections can have a significant impact on particle behavior and interactions, defects in crystals present an opportunity for harnessing quantum power. Chong Zu, an assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and his team have been exploring the quantum potential of flaws in seemingly flawless boron nitride crystals. By introducing atomic flaws through the bombardment of microscopic flakes with helium atoms, the researchers have uncovered the sensitivity of the resulting electrons to changes in their surroundings. This sensitivity makes them useful as quantum sensors, with potential applications in various fields. Unlike other sensors, which require extreme temperature conditions, boron nitride sensors can operate at room temperature, expanding their range of practical uses.

The study, supported in part by the Center for Quantum Leaps, a strategic initiative of the Arts & Sciences program, opens up possibilities for utilizing defects in two-dimensional materials like boron nitride for quantum sensing applications. It also offers a novel approach to studying quantum interactions by creating precise systems instead of relying solely on simulations. The findings of Zu’s team, detailed in a paper published in Nature Communications, pave the way for further exploration of the quantum properties of atomic flaws.

More information:

Ruotian Gong et al, Coherent dynamics of strongly interacting electronic spin defects in hexagonal boron nitride, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39115-y

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis











