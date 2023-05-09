Discover Your Adoration for Alexander Skarsgård in ‘Succession’ through ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’

Currently, the highly acclaimed fourth and final season of Succession is causing shock waves worldwide. The Roy family and their company have become part of our weekly routines with Succession Sundays. This season, we are getting to know our beloved characters more intimately than ever, including tech billionaire and CEO Lukas Matsson, played by the talented Alexander Skarsgård. Recent episodes have shed light on Matsson’s creepy manipulations, exemplified by his idea of sending bags of blood to his ex-lovers as a joke. In the latest episode, “Tailgate Party,” Matsson crashes Roy’s pre-election day party and is revealed as just as deceiving and slippery as Shiv’s brothers. We witness his demeaning attitude towards Ebba, his communication officer who is “terrified of communicating,” which highlights his manipulative persona. However, his reliance on Shiv provides insight into another side of him, and their alliance is an exciting development. Matsson’s characterization is a unique take on the Succession world’s plethora of unorthodox personalities.

If you love Skarsgard’s performance in Succession, you need to check out The Diary Of A Teenage Girl. Directed by writer Marielle Heller, this indie film follows the blossoming teen Minnie Goetz, played by Bel Powley, who forms a sexual relationship with her mother’s boyfriend Monroe, played by Skarsgård. The premise alone sets the stage for pre-notions of Monroe’s character and a discussion of difficult subjects of predatory behavior and teenage sexuality. However, upon viewing the film, it manages to surprise us in ways we would never expect. Like Skarsgard’s performance in Succession, he is able to make even the most manipulative and creepy personalities quite likable and highlights the complex nature of this particular situation. Throughout the film, we witness Minnie’s sexual journey and her exploration of her sexuality as well as her journey as an artist, a friend, and a daughter. The Diary Of A Teenage Girl is a reminder of Alexander Skarsgård’s acting talents and serves as a great discussion point for its complex and layered characters that are not one-dimensional.





Reference