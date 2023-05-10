Discover Exclusive Footage and Interviews in the Secret Invasion Behind-the-Scenes Video.

Thanks to USA Today, here’s a new BTS video for Marvel Studios & Disney+’s Secret Invasion that includes a lot of new looks at the series.

Over the past few days, we’ve been hearing from series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, and Olivia Colman about what fans can expect from the upcoming streaming series and what the filming experience was like for them. But now, thanks to a special video featurette posted by USA Today, we’re getting two things that we’ve really been waiting for. First, we have a chance to hear from the cast of Secret Invasion during the filming process. And on top of that, there’s a lot of new footage from the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series – we’re talking an impressive amount of new looks.









For a look at what’s to come from the folks who helped make it all happen, here’s a look at that new featurette with all of that new footage goodness (followed by a look back at the official trailer & series overview):

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

