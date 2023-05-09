Discover 5 Facts about Sky Stream’s TV Box that the Company Never Disclosed

This article, featuring the image credit “Image: SKY • GETTY • EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS,” contains affiliate links, through which we may receive a commission on any sales generated. To learn more, please visit the provided link.

Sky Stream, which became available for purchase nationwide at the end of 2022, is now offered as a standalone option for customers. Starting at £26 per month and offering next-day delivery, the Stream allows for easy and quick access to thousands of shows, films, and documentaries without requiring an engineer appointment. Compared to Sky Q, which can take weeks for installation, Sky Stream offers a highly competitive deal.

Sky Stream provides 1080p High Definition (HD) as standard as part of its monthly subscription and offers an additional upgrade for 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos at £6 per month. On the other hand, Sky Q requires a monthly fee of £12 for the HD upgrade in conjunction with the purchase of 4K Ultra HD. Sky Stream is locked to the address registered with the customer account and incurs a charge of £5 per month to fast-forward through ads in on-demand and catch-up content.

Sky Stream was initially unveiled as a way to watch live television and on-demand shows in other rooms of Sky Glass owners’ homes. Unlike Sky Glass, however, Stream can function as a standalone device. Customers can visit the comprehensive Sky Stream review for a full rundown of what Stream has to offer.





