Discounted Preorders for Octopath Traveler: Exploring the Art

Square Enix and Dark Horse have joined forces to bring English readers The Art of Octopath Traveler. This art book is a perfect tribute to a game that showcases stunning HD-2D graphics. Through the pages of this upcoming release, readers will get an inside look at the process of bringing these breathtaking visuals to life. Preorders for The Art of Octopath Traveler are already available on Amazon, with the official release date set for December 12th. $45 (was $50)

The Art of Octopath Traveler is a 224-page hardcover book that features concept art and extensive commentary from the game’s creative teams. It also includes Japanese material, presented in English for the first time. This art book covers content from both the original Octopath Traveler and the mobile game, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Currently available for preorder on Amazon at $45, please note that the cover art displayed may not be final. By preordering The Art of Octopath Traveler now, you can save $5 compared to the release price. Additionally, Amazon’s preorder price guarantee ensures you’ll receive the best price, even if it drops further before release. If you’re an RPG enthusiast looking to expand your collection of art books, don’t miss out on Amazon’s buy two, get one sale on art books from popular video game series such as Zelda, Final Fantasy, Pokemon, and more. Visit this link for more information. It’s also worth mentioning that Octopath Traveler II is currently discounted to $45 on Amazon, as part of the retailer’s buy two, get one free game sale.

