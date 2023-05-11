Disappointing Update Given by Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy shares disappointing news for Peaky Blinders fans regarding the movie continuation. Despite confirmation from Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight that a movie was in the works, Murphy suggests that it won’t hit theaters anytime soon. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Murphy expressed his reservations about continuing the series stating, “If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it, but it has to be right.”

Murphy’s concerns contradict previous reports from Knight, who confirmed in July 2022 that a script for the film was near completion. However, since Knight has been hired to write a Star Wars film centered on Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, his priorities may currently lie elsewhere.

The show, which first aired on the BBC in the UK before the global distribution rights were acquired by Netflix, was met with widespread critical acclaim, accumulating an average score of 93 percent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Murphy expressed that the bar set by the original series is high, stating, “Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

In the meantime, Murphy can be seen in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie, set to be released on July 21st, will feature an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and many others.

