Director Sam Hargrave Makes a Sneaky Cameo in ‘Extraction 2’

Hargrave, in addition to his stunt work, has a background in acting. Although he may not be a megastar like Hemsworth, he has landed small roles in Atomic Blonde, Birds of Prey, MacGyver, and various other projects. He has also appeared multiple times in films produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, the producers of Extraction 2, such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. However, finding a role for himself in his own film was no easy task. Despite being too busy to take on a larger role like Gaetan in the original film, Hargrave managed to find a scene that he could easily slip into while directing:

“Good catch! Basically, I was so busy with everything else that I ran out of time. There were moments where I thought, ‘Oh, I could do that,’ but then I realized, ‘No, I’m too busy. I could do that… No, it’s too much.’ This scene was actually an additional one that we wrote. While working on the movie, we realized that we needed more information and backstory for these villains. So we decided to include this scene. It was a character that I came up with, not for me to play, but I thought, ‘What if, while they’re walking, we see this ditch being dug, and then the guy gets killed and falls into the ditch?’ It would have a very gangster, mafia-like feel.”

Hargrave Tried His Best to Blend in With a Disguise

Hargrave may have joined the cast of Extraction 2, which features Hemsworth alongside Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili, but he prefers not to be recognized. While everyone is captivated by the thrilling action and Hemsworth’s portrayal of a hero who saves a woman and her children from a prison, Hargrave does his best to remain incognito with the help of a wig and some dyed facial hair. Despite Weintraub spotting him, the director was happy to have a fun cameo that didn’t add too much to his already full schedule:



