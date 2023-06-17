Director of ‘The Flash’ Defends Visual Effects, Acknowledging Critiques on CGI

Movie studios face numerous challenges in completing a film, with budget cuts and earlier deadlines often resulting in less-than-perfect outcomes. One area where these issues are most evident is in the visual effects department. While it is widely acknowledged that good CGI should go unnoticed, poor CGI tends to stand out. Unfortunately, this seems to be the case with DC’s latest film, “The Flash,” which recently premiered in theaters.

In “The Flash,” Ezra Miller plays the eponymous hero Barry Allen, known for his incredible speed. Realistically capturing superhuman speed on screen is a daunting task, as it defies the laws of physics. When Barry runs at such high speeds that he manipulates time with what’s called the Chrono Bowl, the visual effects falter. Human characters, other than Barry himself, appear peculiar and jarring in these sequences. It appears that the filmmakers may have been constrained by a tight schedule, preventing them from fully perfecting the visual effects.

One particular sequence at the beginning of the film stands out as more problematic than others. Barry receives a call while waiting for a sandwich and rushes to Gotham City to assist Bruce Wayne, played by Ben Affleck, in preventing a hospital building from collapsing. In this chaotic moment, a nursery full of babies and their midwife plummet, foreshadowing a potentially negative start to an otherwise lighthearted film. Regrettably, the effects in this scene, lacking a better term, fall short. Think of Renesmee Cullen in “Breaking Dawn,” but with an even less human-like appearance.

To illustrate this issue further, a compelling image from “The Flash” shows Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. The image captures him in a way that emphasizes the film’s visual style. However, the flawed visual effects are evident in other parts of the movie as well.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the CGI, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti have acknowledged that the unrealistic appearance was intentionally designed. In an interview with Gizmodo, Barbara clarified that no CGI was used for the babies and Andy explained, “We are in the perspective of the Flash. Everything is distorted in terms of lights and textures. We enter this ‘waterworld,’ which is basically being in Barry’s POV. It was part of the design, so if it looks a little weird to you, that was intended.”

While some viewers may not be entirely convinced by their explanation, it is important to note that the visual effects do not detract from the overall enjoyment of the film. However, it is unfortunate that the distracting flaws in the CGI could have been minimized. “The Flash” is currently showing in theaters.





Reference