Director of ‘Phantom Liberty’ to helm sequel to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Gabe Amatangelo, the director responsible for the highly anticipated “Phantom Liberty” expansion of “Cyberpunk 2077,” has recently revealed in an interview that he will also be directing a full sequel to the game. This exciting news was confirmed by Amatangelo in an interview with Bloomberg, where he shared his plans to work on the sequel once the development of “Phantom Liberty” is complete.

Amatangelo, who has been the director of “Cyberpunk 2077” since 2021, has played a crucial role in the game’s development. His leadership was particularly evident in patch 1.5, released last year, which marked a major turning point for the game after its troubled launch in 2020.

CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, announced the sequel in October 2022 under the codename Orion. Although details about the sequel are scarce, CD Projekt Red has hinted that it will build upon the “Cyberpunk” franchise and explore the potential of its dark future universe.

There are indications that the “Cyberpunk” sequel will feature multiplayer, according to a group strategy update. However, precise details about the game have yet to be confirmed as the studio remains focused on completing “Phantom Liberty.”

Scheduled for release this year, “Phantom Liberty” will serve as the only expansion for “Cyberpunk 2077” and will transport players to a new zone in Night City called Dogtown. In this expansion, players will undertake a mission to rescue the president of the New United States of America. The expansion will feature the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand and introduce Idris Elba as a sleeper agent for the New United States.

Finally, CD Projekt Red announced that “Phantom Liberty” is set to launch on September 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The announcement was made during the Xbox Games Showcase, where a new trailer showcased Idris Elba’s character in action and provided insights into why the protagonist V is involved in the rescue mission.





