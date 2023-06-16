Director Addresses Shia LaBeouf’s Absence in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Image via Lucasfilm.

Shia LaBeouf’s return to the Indiana Jones franchise has been a topic of speculation, but director James Mangold has finally put the rumors to rest. In an interview with Variety, Mangold explained his decision not to include LaBeouf in the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. According to Mangold, his main focus was to bring back the dynamic between Indy and a new female character. He stated, “There’s only so many people you can edge into a picture.”

Dial of Destiny will not feature LaBeouf’s character, Mutt Williams, who appeared in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Instead, Indy’s sidekick in the new adventure will be his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Although Mutt won’t be making an appearance, audiences will still learn about his whereabouts and what happened to him, as mentioned in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In recent years, LaBeouf has faced numerous controversies, including legal issues and allegations of domestic abuse. However, even if his reputation remained unblemished, it is unlikely that he would have been considered for Dial of Destiny due to the negative reception of Crystal Skull among critics and fans of the franchise.

Indiana Jones embarks on his final adventure when Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.

