Diablo 4’s first expansion is Vessel of Hatred and it’s coming in late-2024

At BlizzCon 2023, Dibalo 4 production directors Tiffany Wat and Chris Wilson announced what’s coming to the game this year, and into 2024.

The main announcement was the first expansion, slated for late 2024. It’s called Veseel of Hatred and tells the fate of Mephisto – the brother of Baal and Diablo.



Diablo IV | Vessel of Hatred | Expansion Announce Trailer

Vessel of Hatred takes up where the main story left off, and as previously leaked, you will travel to the lands of Nahantu which is said to be similar in size to the other five zones.

The expansion will also include a new class never seen before in the Diablo universe. Details on the class were not shared, but rumors state it will be Spiritborn. According to the rumors, the class uses the elements of nature and the spiritual realm, and their weapon of choice is the glaive.

Whether the rest of the rumors are true or not remains to be seen, but Blizzard promised to share more information on Vessel of Hatred in summer 2024.

Until the expansion is released, Diablo 4 players can look forward to the third season which comes with a new weekly challenge Dungeon called The Gauntlet. Here, you will complete for class rankings, and at the end of each week, the combatants with the highest rank will have their name cemented in the Seasonal Hall of the Ancients.

The first seasonal event, Midwinter Blight, kicks off on December 12 and will last for three weeks. You’ll trudge through the snowy Fractured Peaks, and you will come into contact with the “red-cloaked terror.”

But, starting next week, five class-specific Rings that will let you tap into powers from Season of the Malignant are coming. Then, on December 5, a preview feature for the Occultist will come to Diablo 4. This will allow you to see what affixes are possible, before spending gold.

Also starting on December 5 is Abattoir of Zir, a replayable six-week end-game event designed for players who have reached Level 100, slain Uber Duriel, and mastered all the other challenges Season of Blood has to offer. Abattoir of Zir starts at high difficulty and only gets harder, but, those who survive will attain a Paragon Glyph constructed from Lord Zir’s blood.