Diablo 4 Developers Assure a ‘Sustained Solution’ for Organizing Inventory Gems

During a panel discussion called “Campfire Chat” on Twitch and YouTube, the developers of Diablo 4 addressed a prevalent issue in the game: inventory clutter. This problem has been bothering many players, specifically when it comes to looting at the endgame stage. The constant need to return to town to sell and store items has become tedious, and one particular culprit for occupying valuable inventory space is gems.

Game Director Joe Shely elaborated on the matter, stating, “There are numerous variations of Gems in terms of color and quality, which ultimately leads to a significant increase in inventory utilization.” Fortunately, Blizzard has plans to tackle this issue in a future patch by completely removing gems from the inventory.

“The idea is to change the way gems are acquired, making them accessible through a dedicated materials or currency tab rather than taking up space in the inventory,” Shely explained. To craft a gem, players would simply use the required materials, following a similar process as they do currently.

While this adjustment would greatly alleviate the frustration of multiple trips back to town after completing a single dungeon, players should not expect an immediate solution. Staying true to their pre-launch messaging, Blizzard’s focus remains on resolving critical issues and creating new content, with quality of life improvements to be introduced in later updates.

“We’re aiming to implement this change around season two,” Shely stated. In the meantime, players can look forward to numerous updates, including a significant patch prior to season one.





Reference