DHHL urges customers of Sandwich Isles Communications to immediately switch phone and internet service providers : Maui Now

Today, up to 1,500 households and businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands are facing a sudden loss of phone and/or internet service provided by Sandwich Isles Communications. Affected parties are located throughout the state and include many households in remote communities.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands urges any beneficiaries who receive service from SIC to immediately switch their service to another provider to avoid interruption of their phone and/or internet service. Residential customers should contact alternative service providers to determine if service is available at their address:

Additional resources and ongoing updates are available at the department’s Broadband Program website at https://dhhl.hawaii.gov/broadband/ including information on: Eligibility for government program offering free and low-cost residential service; and information for affected businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands.

SIC is a private company that is required to provide reliable telecommunications service on Hawaiian Home Lands. The company is facing foreclosure by the federal government due to nonpayment of a major loan. DHHL is working to ensure minimal disruption to affected beneficiaries.

