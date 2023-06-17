Deutsche Archäologen entdecken bronzezeitliches Schwert so gut erhalten, dass es “fast glänzt”

Credit: Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection



German archaeologists have made an astonishing discovery—a bronze sword from the Bronze Age, estimated to be over 3,000 years old, that is remarkably well-preserved. According to officials from Bavaria’s state office for the preservation of historical monuments, the sword, found during recent excavations in Noerdlingen, Germany, dating back to the 14th century B.C., shines as if it were made yesterday.

The sword, with its bronze octagonal hilt, was found in a grave where three individuals—a man, a woman, and a boy—were buried consecutively along with other bronze objects. The Bavarian office stated that it is yet to be determined if the individuals were related. The head of the office, Mathias Pfeil, mentioned the need for further examination of the sword and the burial in order to provide a more precise categorization of the find. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the exceptional state of preservation of the sword makes it an extremely rare discovery.

Although swords from this period are not commonly found, they have occasionally been unearthed from burial mounds or as individual discoveries dating back to the 19th century.

This remarkable find has garnered significant attention and is a testament to the rich history and archaeological significance of the region.

