Destructoid: The Sequel to Melodies of Steel

Back to the Little Tail Bronx: Fuga: Melodies of Steel Returns with a Surprising Sequel

It seemed unlikely that we would see a continuation of 2021’s Fuga: Melodies of Steel. The first game had a conclusive ending and didn’t sell particularly well. Cyberconnect has been struggling to make the Little Tail Bronx series successful since Tail Concerto in 1998. However, against all odds, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is here, and I couldn’t be happier.

The original Fuga was a well-executed game that made the most out of simple mechanics. So, how do you build upon that? What can you do to enhance an already polished experience? Honestly, not much. Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 retains the same captivating gameplay and mechanics that made the first game a success.

Taking place one year after the events of the first game, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 sees the children reunite. But before they have a chance to catch up, an ancient evil awakens, a friend perishes, and they find themselves in pursuit of a new adversary. Surprisingly, despite piloting the giant Metal Slug-like Taranis again, the plot takes a mostly different direction.

One of the standout improvements in Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is the development of its cast. The children have aged and now possess new strengths and vulnerabilities. Characters who may not have stood out in the first game, like Jin and Wappa, are given the opportunity to shine. Additionally, two boss characters from the previous title join the crew of the Taranis, adding depth and flavor to the story.

However, the narrative still suffers from some of the same flaws as the first game. The overarching plot feels stretched to accommodate character growth, with significant events quickly resolved and overlooked. While not terrible, it lacks the same level of intrigue as the first game’s story.

In terms of gameplay, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 offers a remix rather than a complete overhaul. Each character receives a new set of skills, and the weaponry on the Taranis has been rearranged. While the changes aren’t drastic, they require players to adapt their strategies. The enemies have also been tweaked, introducing new challenges and adding variety to battles.

Perhaps the most notable difference is the updated mechanics surrounding the Soul Cannon. In the first game, using the Soul Cannon resulted in an unsatisfactory conclusion and the death of a child. However, in Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, a child is selected at random and loaded into the cannon if the player is losing a boss battle. They then have 20 turns to turn the tide or risk losing the child permanently, creating high-stakes battles.

It’s worth noting that playing Fuga: Melodies of Steel before diving into the sequel is highly recommended. Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 carries on the story from the first game and lacks significant changes or upgrades. While some assets are recycled, the core gameplay remains engaging and enjoyable.

Although the similarities between the two games may disappoint some players, I appreciate the continuity and the chance for the series to continue. Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 delivers more of what fans loved about the first game. However, I hope future installments in the series strive for innovation and growth. The potential for greatness is there, and CyberConnect2 has the talent to achieve it.

In conclusion, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 offers a satisfying continuation of the first game. It retains the charm and addictive gameplay of its predecessor while introducing new elements. While it may not be a groundbreaking sequel, it provides a worthwhile experience for fans of the series.





Reference