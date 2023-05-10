Destructoid reports on how Capcom is experiencing soaring sales and a rising share value.

Sixth consecutive year of growth for veteran developer

Capcom has released its latest financial earnings report, which records the sixth consecutive year of profit growth for the Resident Evil and Street Fighter publisher — The publishing of the new report has also affected the company’s share value, which spiked to an all-time high earlier this morning.

According to the numbers, Capcom sold 41.7 million games for the period ending March 31, 2023. This number not only represents a 10 million sales boost from the previous year, but is also the largest year-on-year sales growth in the company’s entire history. The boost in sales is attributed to two titles in particular: survival horror remake Resident Evil 4 and the epic fantasy adventure Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

These impressive sales figures also include the continued success of the Capcom catalog, with titles such as Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2 & 3, Monster Hunter World, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Capcom already has several more titles on deck for the remainder of 2023, including dino-hunter Exoprimal and handheld remaster Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Capcom’s biggest upcoming release, however, is inarguably Street Fighter 6, which launches on PC and console platforms June 2. The publisher has already set a target of 10 million sales for the new sequel.

The Capcom success story can be traced back to the launch of Monster Hunter: World back in the winter of 2017. Following a period of decline that saw disappointing launches for Street Fighter V and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Monster Hunter: World would not only go on to be the publisher’s best-selling release of all time, but would kick off a series of hugely successful releases for Capcom, resulting in the most lucrative period in the company’s 40-year history, as defined in today’s report.