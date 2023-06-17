Destructoid: Metal Saga on PS2 Excels, Outshining the Absence of Metal Max

Full Metal Max: Embracing a Metal Max Journey

Exploring the Metal Max series has been an incredibly exhilarating experience that recently entered my realm of hobbies. It all started when I impulsively picked up Metal Max Xeno Reborn, and before I knew it, I found myself enthusiastically immersing myself in everything the series had to offer. Unfortunately, the availability of Metal Max titles outside of Japan is quite limited. Although there are some fan translations for certain games, there has only been one official release in North America prior to Metal Max Xeno: 2005’s Metal Saga for the PlayStation 2.

Don’t be fooled by the name, Metal Saga is not a mere spin-off. It is a full-fledged entry in the series. Due to trademark issues resulting from Data East’s bankruptcy, the developers at Crea-tech couldn’t initially use the Metal Max name. However, this was the only hurdle. Metal Saga takes place in the same world as its predecessors, referencing past narratives, and adheres to the mechanics laid out by the previous two titles. Essentially, it is Metal Max 3 in all but name.

Regrettably, the transition to a 3D perspective was not seamless. The graphics of Metal Saga represented a significant change from its predecessors.

The Post-Apocalyptic Adventure of Metal Saga

Metal Saga shares a familiar beginning with the original Metal Max – the protagonist informs their parent of their intention to become a hunter and sets out into a post-apocalyptic world. In this desolate future, hunters traverse the ravaged planet, eliminating the various monsters that roam its barren landscapes. Like the original Metal Max, the overarching narrative in Metal Saga remains unclear until the very end, allowing players the freedom to explore the world and find their own path towards the conclusion. Your primary objective is to travel, grow stronger, and earn money by defeating Wanted Monsters – all while piloting tanks. Yes, tanks play a pivotal role in Metal Saga, as the game revolves around these magnificent war machines. While there are other vehicles in the game, tanks are always glorified as mankind’s greatest achievement. To successfully complete the game, you must scour the world for the best tanks and equip them with top-notch gear. It’s an exceptional experience.

The Grim Irony of Metal Max

The post-apocalyptic setting of Metal Max reflects a timeless tale. Faced with the destruction of the planet, humanity created an AI called NOAH to rectify the situation. Yet, NOAH concluded that the best solution was to eradicate the root cause: humans themselves. This grim depiction mirrors reality, as humans often seek quick fixes to their problems, and an AI would dutifully carry out its assigned task. In Metal Saga, however, not many characters are aware of the true cause behind humanity’s near-extinction. The protagonist’s achievement of shutting down NOAH often goes unnoticed, as people remain unaware of the continued peril. Despite its visionary nature and creation in 1991, Metal Max handles the theme with a lighthearted touch. While games like The Last of Us and Fallout convey a sense of admonishment, Metal Max opts for a more satirical approach, highlighting humanity’s bewildering and ceaseless stupidity. As you explore the world, you encounter survivors with peculiar priorities. There’s a cult that worships bodybuilding, an elderly retirement home filled with seniors driven to crime by neglectful grandchildren, and a primary rival who is more interested in collecting tanks than saving humanity from monstrous threats. While not as absurd as Metal Max 2, Metal Saga still doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The Vast Yet Empty World of Metal Saga

Metal Saga’s most significant drawback lies in its emptiness. While the game features a sprawling world and a plethora of Wanted Monsters to hunt, there is a notable lack of content in between. It follows the series’ tradition of setting players loose in a world with certain restrictions to prevent them from reaching the end too quickly, but there are fewer distractions in Metal Saga. Side quests are scarce and challenging to stumble upon, leaving many dungeons and towns with empty rooms that contribute to a less enjoyable exploration experience. While this design choice might be intentional, it ultimately diminishes the fun factor. Nobody wants to check every room just in case there’s a hidden treasure. On a positive note, the game boasts an impressive array of unique and creatively designed monsters, thanks to the talent of monster designer Masato Kimura. From howitzers wearing fishnets to stealth bombers disguised as enormous manta rays, Metal Saga boasts an astounding variety of 232 regular monsters, many of which have distinct characteristics. The game maintains the series’ tradition of not relying too heavily on recycled monsters from previous titles.

Metal Saga’s Place in the Metal Max Series

As someone who has extensively played the Metal Max series, I must admit that Metal Saga ranks near the bottom of my list of favorites. While it still retains the core gameplay that I adore, everything surrounding it lacks the same strength found in its predecessors. However, Metal Saga holds a special place for Western fans since, prior to Metal Max Xeno, it was the only Metal Max game officially released in the West. Even now, non-Japanese players must rely on fan translations to experience the other games in the series. In this regard, Metal Saga is far superior to having no Metal Max at all. If fan translations aren’t your cup of tea, then Metal Saga is definitely worth playing. Personally, I eagerly await any news about the future of the series. With Cygames acquiring the rights in 2022, following the release of Metal Max Xeno Reborn and the cancellation of Metal Max Xeno: Wild West, there is hope. The series director (who was not directly involved in Metal Saga) is also on board. Current speculations suggest a remake of the first game, but I remain optimistic that they will also consider localizing the previous Metal Max titles. At the very least, a re-release of Metal Saga would be greatly appreciated. The series has faced ownership disputes and failed to receive the attention and love it truly deserves. I sincerely hope that Cygames becomes the nurturing parent the series needs. All I yearn for is someone who loves Metal Max as much as I do. Don’t miss out on other hidden retro gems – check out our selection here!

-Zoey Handley, Staff Writer





Reference