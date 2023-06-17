Destiny 2: Xur’s Location and Exotic Item Guide (June 16-20)

Welcome to the weekend, where Xur, the mysterious Agent of the Nine, has arrived once again with a fresh selection of Exotic gear and legendary-class weapons. This week, Xur is stocked up and ready to assist you in your Season of the Deep activities and Trials of Osiris endeavors. Let’s dive into where Xur can be found and what he has on offer.

You can find Xur hanging out in the Tower this weekend, specifically inside the Hangar. His weapon of choice is the Hard Light. Hunters can get their hands on the Sealed Ahamkara Grasp gauntlets, Titans can grab the Actium War Rig chest armor, and Warlocks have the opportunity to purchase the Eye of Another World helmet.

To locate Xur, spawn in at the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower. Head left and descend the stairs into the Hangar section, then take another left. Proceed to the north end of the area and look for a staircase leading up to a catwalk, where Xur awaits.

Now, let’s take a look at the Exotic and Legendary items Xur has up for grabs:

– Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards

– Hard Light: 29 Legendary Shards

– Sealed Ahamkara Grasps: 23 Legendary Shards

– Actium War Rig: 23 Legendary Shards

– Eye of Another World: 23 Legendary Shards

– Hawkmoon: 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

– Dead Man’s Tale: 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

– Xenology quest: Free

– Legendary weapons and armor: 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Let’s dive into the details of some of the featured Exotic armor pieces:

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps (Hunter gauntlets): These gauntlets prove valuable for shotgun enthusiasts. Dealing melee damage reloads your equipped weapon, allowing for quick, lethal shotgun attacks followed by charged melee strikes. Hunters also benefit from increased airborne effectiveness, movement speed, and jump height after dealing melee damage. This roll boasts high strength and resilience stats.

Actium War Rig (Titan chest armor): Perfect for Titans who love mowing down enemies with machine guns. Actium War Rig steadily reloads a portion of your equipped auto rifle or machine gun, making it a great pairing with Sweet Business. This Exotic excels in mobility, resilience, and intellect—ideal for mixing Supers with pure assault power.

Eye of Another World (Warlock helmet): PvP enthusiasts will appreciate this Warlock Exotic. It highlights priority targets and speeds up regeneration for grenades, melee attacks, and Rift abilities. Additionally, it provides a small boost to airborne effectiveness across all weapons. With solid stats distribution, this Exotic exhibit decent discipline, resilience, recovery, and intellect.

In the weapon department, Xur is offering the highly sought-after Hard Light auto rifle, capable of melting through any enemy shield and boasting unique abilities such as reduced damage falloff and projectile ricochet.

Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale are also available, catering to varying playstyles and preferences.

For those interested in the Xenology quest, complete 21 Vanguard strikes or win Crucible and Gambit matches to earn an Exotic Cipher. These Ciphers can be used to purchase old Exotics from Master Rahool in the Tower, and you can now hold up to five of them at a time.

Remember, Xur appears every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Fridays. His location is always a mystery at first, but he can typically be found in the Tower Hangar, Watcher’s Grave on Nessus, or the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Don’t miss out on the chance to snag these limited-time offerings from Xur.

Please note that the products featured were independently chosen by our editors, and GameSpot may receive a share of revenue from purchases made through our site.





