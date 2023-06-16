Defeating Avarice, the Gold Cursed World Boss in Diablo 4

Avarice, the Gold Cursed, is a formidable World Boss in Diablo 4 that players can encounter after completing the main story. These World Bosses follow a set timer, with approximately six hours between each spawn. It should be noted that the specific World Boss that will appear is random, so players can never be certain which of the three they will face.

To locate Avarice, players must consult their map, as it can spawn in one of three locations: Kehjistan – Seared Basin, Fractured Peaks – The Crucible, or Dry Steppes – Saraan Caldera. The World Boss arenas are distinguished on the map as large circular areas connected to their respective regions by a thin road. Players should head to the indicated location and await the appearance of Avarice.

Successful defeat of Avarice requires a sizeable party. Thankfully, there tend to be numerous players participating in World Boss fights on each server, minimizing concerns about gathering a group. Additionally, there is a time limit for defeating Avarice, which is displayed at the top of the screen.

Once Avarice spawns, its health bar will resemble that of other major bosses in Diablo 4. It is divided into four segments, marked by red triangles. After a segment is depleted, Avarice drops healing potions that players can collect to continue fighting. However, as the fight progresses, Avarice will employ stronger attacks.

The most effective way to inflict damage on Avarice is by filling its stagger bar. Located below the health bar and extending from the black skull icon, the stagger bar turns blue when completely full. At this point, Avarice becomes more vulnerable to damage, resulting in a faster decrease in its health. Crowd control effects, such as status effects on skills in Diablo 4, can be used to fill the stagger bar.

Now, let’s delve into the mechanics of the fight with Avarice. The boss possesses several attacks that can inflict significant damage. Notable attacks include:

1. Portal Charge: A signature move that involves Avarice charging through a portal and reappearing in a different position. The second charge upon emergence deals additional damage and must be avoided at all costs.

2. Mallet Slam: A powerful attack where Avarice slams its mallet into the ground, causing a shockwave. If pillars are present in the arena, they will explode after three seconds when struck by the shockwave. Players should ensure they are at a safe distance from both the pillars and the residual gold liquid that damages them.

3. Mallet Thrust: Similar to Mallet Slam, this attack creates a ground shockwave, but in a cone shape. Players must avoid being in the path of Avarice as it prepares to execute this attack, easily recognizable by its extended windup animation.

4. Chest Swing: This is Avarice’s most frequent attack during the fight. It involves the boss throwing its treasure chest forward, damaging players on impact. Then, Avarice swings the chest in a full circle, dealing damage once again. Players should position themselves between Avarice and the chest’s chain or quickly retreat toward the outer edges of the arena.

5. Gold Vomit: Avarice expels a pool of gold liquid underneath and around itself, which causes continuous damage over time. Players should avoid the gold liquid at all costs.

6. Ground Stomp: A dangerous attack that pulls players toward Avarice and inflicts moderate damage upon stomping. It also exposes players to additional attacks, such as Gold Vomit and Mallet Slam/Thrust. It is crucial to evade this attack whenever possible.

Successfully defeating Avarice requires players to adapt their strategies and leverage their build strengths. Familiarizing oneself with the boss’s attack animations is paramount. The primary objective is to avoid Avarice’s high-damage attacks, which becomes easier as the battle progresses.

