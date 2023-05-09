Deepest Eclipse Until 2042: Witness Earth’s Shadow Cast on the Full ‘Flower Moon’

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the ”Flower Moon” (May’s full moon) on May 5, 2023, in Tehatta, West Bengal, India, marks the first Lunar Eclipse of 2023. The Lunar Eclipse will start at 8:44 PM and end at 1:01 AM (IST) on May 6, 2023. The penumbral eclipse will result in a slight dimming of the northern part of the moon’s disk as the Moon only passes through the outer edges of the Earth’s penumbral shadow. The full Moon is an object that has captivated humans for centuries. It only rises in the east at dusk and sets in the west at dawn on one evening of each 29-day period. The “Flower Moon” was seen during a penumbral lunar eclipse from Srinagar, India. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the penumbra, or lighter part, of Earth’s shadow, and sunlight falling on the Moon appears to be partially cut off. Observers noted a drop in the full Moon’s brightness and some subtle shading on its surface. The next eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 5/6, 2023, which will cause a slight partial lunar eclipse. Reddish full Moons might be rare, but orange is commonly seen during all moonrises, eclipsed or not. The next full Moon will be the “Strawberry Moon,” which will rise on June 4, 2023.





