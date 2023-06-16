Decoding the Season 2 Finale of ‘Human Resources’: A Touching Conclusion to the Series

Human Resources, the hilarious and thought-provoking workplace-based adult animated spin-off of Big Mouth, has just concluded its second season with a thrilling series finale inspired by Die Hard. Created by Kelly Galuska, along with Big Mouth creators Nick Kroll and Jennifer Flackett, the show cleverly combines humor and relatable messages about life. The finale brings together new and returning characters, skillfully tying up the season’s main and secondary storylines under a common theme. Given that Netflix has announced the show’s end after the second season, it’s a relief that the multitude of memorable characters’ stories are given satisfying resolutions.

In this season of Human Resources, Rochelle the Lovebug (Keke Palmer) works for disabilities rights activist Alice Wong. Rochelle’s patience wears thin after Alice’s date, which turns out to be business-related rather than romantic, leaving her disappointed. Rochelle becomes embittered by the injustices of the world and transforms into a Hate Worm. The accumulation of romantic disappointments, especially her break-up with Dante the Addiction Angel (Hugh Jackman) and Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park), leads her to reject Hope (Niecy Nash) and embrace her hatefulness. She accepts General Malice’s (Isabella Rossellini) offer to join the Hate Department downstairs. Despite splitting into two alternate realities, Rochelle ultimately chooses hate. The climactic series finale takes place during the office’s “Anal Day” party when the Hate Department interrupts and takes the rest of the office hostage. Rochelle faces a choice: continue as a Hate Worm and let hate consume the world, or stand up for what’s right. She chooses the latter, joining forces with Hope to save her friends. The episode features a heart-stopping moment when Hope appears doomed, only to be saved by Dante’s zombie-fied severed member. Rochelle lets her guard down and opens up to Hope, allowing her to return to being a Lovebug. She reconciles with her friends, particularly Pete, whom she cares for platonically.

The series finale of Human Resources also includes shocking deaths that cannot be reversed due to the show’s cancellation. Dante arrogantly refuses to apologize sincerely for his heartless behavior towards Rochelle. When Rochelle chooses to save Pete over Dante, triggering Dante’s jealousy, he betrays them to the guards. As a result, General Malice summons Anthony Piñata, who gruesomely pops Dante’s head and becomes his fate. The Shame Wizard breaks the fourth wall, exclaiming disbelief at the killing of Hugh Jackman, signaling a shift in the episode and challenging viewers’ expectations. Other original Hate Department characters face similarly gruesome ends, including Anthony Piñata, who is ravaged by dismembered-phalli zombies. Rochelle ultimately defeats General Malice, using one of Hope’s giant disco balls as a bomb, causing her demise.

Throughout the final season of Human Resources, a budding attraction develops between Emmy (Aidy Bryant) and Van (voiced by Miley Cyrus). They influence the dynamic between human Sarah (voiced by Florence Pugh) and her father Paul (Eugene Levy), as Sarah grapples with the tragic death of her mother. Van helps Sarah build emotional walls, while Emmy encourages her to nurture a new romance with Ben (Jason Mantzoukas) and reconnect with her father. Conflicting approaches lead to discord between Emmy and Van, resulting in Emmy’s dismissal. However, with Emmy’s perseverance and Pete the Logic Rock’s assistance, Sarah decides to reconcile with her dad, leading to a heartfelt moment. Van and Emmy’s friendship is reconciled, but their romantic relationship ends as Van chooses to focus on herself.

The main theme of Human Resources Season 2 is the triumph of love over hate. The series showcases the power of love through the reconciliation of grieving family members and the acceptance of one’s true self. The finale reinforces this message strongly, particularly in the relationship between Alice and Sal. Sal, a neurodiverse and non-speaking four-year-old, struggles to convey his desire for a toy truck to his parents. Through teamwork and vulnerability, Sal’s needs are finally understood. Although Alice initially succumbs to hate and denies Sal’s request for help, she learns alongside Rochelle that hate does not protect anyone and only leads to despair. She chooses to be strong and continue doing kind acts for her community. The finale culminates in a heartfelt song led by Rochelle, advocating for the power of love. Even Maury, amidst the chaos, shows a moment of compassion towards Lionel the Shame Wizard, admitting he enjoyed their past encounter. Love’s triumph is the prevailing takeaway from Human Resources Season 2, reminding viewers of the transformative power of love and compassion.

