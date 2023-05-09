DC Comics Seeks a Fresh Marketing Director

DC Comics is currently seeking a new Director of Marketing for their Burbank office in Los Angeles. The ideal candidate will be responsible for strategically planning and executing marketing initiatives that drive revenue, subscriptions, and engagement across the organization. They should possess at least seven years of strategic and tactical experience in brand or product marketing, with a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience. The Director of Marketing is expected to be a strong, hands-on leader with an entrepreneurial mindset who can build and maintain strong working relationships with cross-functional partners, while leading a high-performing team in a fast-paced, high-growth environment. Additionally, DC Comics is also looking for an Administrator, Solicitation and a subject matter expert in Sales Planning and Solicitation for Comics Publications. The successful candidate for each of these roles will possess a range of skills and experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their application. Good luck!





