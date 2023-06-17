Dawn’s Siege: Release of highly-anticipated game postponed to 2024 – Destructoid

An Update on the Release Date of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

In an announcement on Twitter, A44 Games, the developer of the highly anticipated Action RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, revealed that the game’s release has been delayed until 2024.

The developers shared in a series of tweets that they need more time to ensure that Flintlock delivers the best possible experience upon launch. Below is their statement:

“We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. To make Flintlock the absolute best experience it can be at launch, we have made the decision to move the game’s release to 2024. We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration, and a true sense of discovery. It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be. Your ongoing and unwavering support has been incredible. Each of us at A44 Games is humbled and inspired by your excitement for what we are creating, and we truly appreciate your patience. We have a lot of exciting things to show you, and we’ll have updates for you soon….”

We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. To make Flintlock the absolute best experience it can be at launch, we have made the decision to move the game’s release to 2024. (1/4) — Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (@PlayFlintlock) June 16, 2023

A Promising Year for Soulslike Games

Back in early 2022, Kepler Interactive announced Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. This open-world adventure comes from the creators of the popular Soulslike game Ashen and promises an engaging clash of gods and guns.

While Ashen showcased a simpler art style, Flintlock is taking a more fantastical approach. Following the Souls formula, this action RPG will allow players to challenge the gods using axes, guns, and magic. A44 Games has ensured that the combat system will reward creativity, granting players the ability to unleash powerful combos.

Delays are always disappointing, but it is understandable when developers are striving for perfection. With other upcoming titles in the genre, such as Lies of P and Remnant 2, polishing Flintlock has become more important than ever.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is now scheduled for release in 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Steven Mills Freelance Writer – Steven is a freelance writer who enjoys creating guides for games. He has a passion for story-focused RPGs like the Final Fantasy franchise and ARPGs like Diablo and Path of Exile. More Stories by Steven Mills





Reference