Dawn Sky to Showcase Rare Alignment of Five Planets

Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn will align at dawn on Saturday, creating a stunning planetary parade that can be seen with the naked eye.

To witness this alignment, it’s best to be an early riser with a clear view of the horizon.

Jupiter and Saturn will be easily visible, but Neptune and Uranus may require binoculars, while Mercury will only be visible for a short period of time.

According to Professor Don Pollacco from the University of Warwick’s Department of Physics, “While Jupiter and Saturn will be easily visible to the naked eye, Mercury will be more challenging due to its proximity to the sun. It will be just above the horizon and visible about an hour before sunrise.”