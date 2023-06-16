Dawn Sky to Showcase Rare Alignment of Five Planets

Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn will align at dawn on Saturday, creating a stunning planetary parade that can be seen with the naked eye.

To witness this alignment, it’s best to be an early riser with a clear view of the horizon.

Jupiter and Saturn will be easily visible, but Neptune and Uranus may require binoculars, while Mercury will only be visible for a short period of time.

According to Professor Don Pollacco from the University of Warwick’s Department of Physics, “While Jupiter and Saturn will be easily visible to the naked eye, Mercury will be more challenging due to its proximity to the sun. It will be just above the horizon and visible about an hour before sunrise.”



“Jupiter and Saturn will appear as bright objects with a yellowish color. Mercury often appears pink, while Uranus and Neptune have a pale white-green hue,” explained Prof Don Pollacco.

“Neptune and Uranus can be seen more clearly with binoculars, although some people with exceptional eyesight may be able to spot Uranus unaided.

Planetary alignments occur when the planets in our solar system are roughly aligned in the same direction from the perspective of Earth.

Saturn will be the first to rise, followed by Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus, and Mercury.

Prof Pollacco said, “We can predict these ‘alignments’ because we understand the orbits of the planets. Although they may appear close in the sky, they are actually separated by many millions of miles.”

The next five-planet alignment will occur on April 20, 2024, featuring Venus, Mercury, Neptune, Mars, and Saturn.

