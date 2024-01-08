Home Computing Dawn Fabric Mapping Modules | Military Aerospace

Dawn’s Fabric Mapping Modules use BGA (Ball Grid Array) substrate technology as a micro-overlay, similar in function to VME backplane overlays except FMMs can be used on VPX backplanes and are tuned for high-speed signal transmission. Fabric Mapping Modules interface a PCB based differential pair matrix with compatible Dawn backplanes, so inter-slot communications can be customized to meet unique system requirements.

  • Off-the-shelf backplanes can be quickly customized to mission requirements.
  • Optimize the communication topology between slots within a system’s backplane.
  • Customize inter-slot communications to meet unique system requirements.
  • Improve signal integrity between system cards beyond requirements of PCI Express, Serial Rapid I/O and 10Gbit (XAUI) Ethernet standards.
  • Directly connect PCI Express or SerialRapid I/O to multiple cards or cards and switches.
  • Link SATA from a CPU card to a Solid State Drive (SSD) carrier.
  • Enable XMC cards to talk to other XMC cards or other I/O like PCI Express links.
  • Facilitate rear backplane I/O connections and low profile connector interface systems when normal transition modules do not fit the system application envelope.
  • Fabric Mapping Modules provide a natural migratory development environment for moving from the lab to the field with high speed OpenVPX backplanes.

