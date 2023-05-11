“Daredevil” Star Jennifer Garner Discusses the Risks of Wardrobe Malfunctions during Filming

David Livingston/Getty Images

It’s been 20 years since Jennifer Garner starred as Elektra in Mark Steven Johnson’s Daredevil, which premiered in theaters Feb. 14, 2003; however, the actress recently spilled the beans on some of her character’s most amazing outfits, including the fact that she almost experienced a wardrobe malfunction while filming in the skintight garments.

The actress told Glamour: “I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra’s boobs, I think there were like three on each side of different sizes,” she recalled. “Everything was pushed up and out. I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times. There’s not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe.”

According to the actress, she had to be cut out of her tight pleather leggings and re-stitched every time she used the restroom on set. She adds: “And that was, like, a 45-minute undertaking so I definitely held it in.”

Garner then elaborated on her countless fittings by saying, “I also had endless fittings, endless fittings for the Elektra costume. The costume designer James Acheson would see me every Saturday. I would put the wig on, I would go to his studio. He would just build Elektra’s look on me bit by bit by bit.”

Despite the costume mishaps, Garner’s performance as Electra earned her praise for her physical prowess and stunt work, despite Daredevil‘s generally unremarkable reception. Later, in 2005’s Elektra, Garner reprised her role as the title character. In the film, fighter Elektra finds herself in a dangerous predicament that prompts her to train to become an assassin.