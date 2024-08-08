Daily Deals: Apple iPad for $229, Stainless Apple Watch for $340, 40% Off Xbox Game Pass

Here are today’s best daily deals, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, several iPads, a stainless steel Apple Watch, a handy little Switch “dock” charger, a massive 85″ gaming TV, Evangelion themed RGB LED lights, a powerful RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and more.

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $33.49

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership 62 Multiple gift cards can be stacked (but $3 off code only works on one gift card)

Woot! (which is owned by Amazon) is offering the best deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now you can get a 3 month code for only $36.49. Microsoft recently raised the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $19.99 per month, so now you’re saving 40% off a 3 month membership. Note that you can purchase multiple codes and apply them to your account, up to a maximum of 36 months.

Note: There is a coupon code “VIDEOGAMES” that takes $3 off one order. If you purchase multiple gift cards, this code will only work on a single gift card.

2021 9th Gen Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB for $229

Starting today, Amazon is offering the 9th gen (2021) Apple iPad 10.2″ Wi-Fi 64GB tablet for only $229. This is the best price we’ve ever seen for this particular model, and right now it’s $70 cheaper than the newest 10th gen model. This is the most affordable iPad model you can get brand new with warranty.

2022 10th Gen Apple iPad 10.9″ 64GB for $299

Apple iPad 10th Gen 38

If you’re willing to spend a little more, the latest Apple iPad is back down to Prime Day pricing. Currently, Amazon has the 10th Gen Apple iPad for only $299.99. The 10th gen iPad has significant improvements over its predecessor. To start out, the new iPad sports a thinner bezel, so it looks less chunky and can fit a larger display (10.9″ vs 10.2″) within the same footprint. It also has a faster A14 Bionic chip (vs the A13 on the 9th gen), which equates to a 20% increase in CPU performance and 10% increase in GPU performance. It is now compatible with the latest Apple Magic Folio keyboard, turning it into a mini laptop for better workflow (and one of the best iPads for students). Other welcome features include the transition to a universal USB Type-C port, a better camera, and Wi-Fi 6 protocol. I would say the upgrades are worth the $70 premium.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen for $379.99

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen 12

One of the best Apple iPad deals we saw during Prime Day is back. Right now Amazon is offering the 6th gen Apple iPad Mini for only $379.99, a 24% price drop from its original $500 MSRP. Although it was released back in late 2021, the current generation iPad Mini has plenty of power and features under the hood that keep it up to date with the rest of the iPad lineup.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm Stainless Steel, LTE) for $347

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm with Stainless Steel Case 0

Looking for one of the more premium Apple Watches for a good price? Well for a limited time, Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 7, upgraded with a 45mm stainless steel case and LTE cellular connectivity, for only $347.30. Note that stainless steel Apple Watches are a lot more expensive than their aluminum counterparts. The Apple Watch Series 9 with 45mm stainless steel case currently costs $749 at the Apple Store. This deal saves you over 50% of that cost.

Mirabox Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Charger for $17.99

Mirabox 30W Nintendo Switch Dock Charger 3

The Switch dock isn’t very portable. It’s a little bulky and you’ll still need to bring along a wall charger. Fortunately, there’s a pretty awesome alternative. Right now Amazon is offering the Mirabox Portable 30W Nintendo Switch Dock Charger for only $17.99 after instant savings and 50% off coupon code “N9XORL7H“. This compact gadget charges your Nintendo Switch (at its maximum charging rate) and has an HDMI port for you to connect your Switch to a TV. It has all the functionality of your dock but in a much smaller size.

New 2024 85″ Hisense 4K 144Hz QLED Smart TV for $899

85″ 2024 Hisense QD7 4K 144Hz QLED Smart TV 0

Amazon has discounted the new 2024 85″ Hisense QD7 4K QLED Smart TV to only $899.99, a savings of $300. Despite the budget price tag, the QD7 has a lot of great features packed into its gargantuan size, like a QLED panel that offers a wider color gamut for HDR streaming and a native 144Hz panel with HDMI 2.1 inputs for 4K @ 120Hz gaming on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console.

$1200 Off 55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 4K Gaming Monitor

Also get a free 27″ gaming monitor and $100 in Samsung credit

55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Gaming Monitor 2 Bonus 27″ Odyssey G30D 1080p Monitor and $100 in Samsung Credit with purchase

The Odyssey Ark is Samsung’s chonkiest gaming monitor, and not just horizontally; it boasts a more useful 16:9 aspect ratio than other huge super widescreen monitors and also has a native 4K 3840×2160 resolution to boot. It’s normally priced at an eye-watering $2999.99, but right now you can get it for only $1799.99 after a $1200 instant discount. You’ll also get a free 27″ Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor and a bonus $100 credit good towards your next purchase at Samsung.com.

Govee x Evangelion RGBIC LED Lights

Govee x Evangelion RGBIC Glide Wall Light (6PC + 2 Connectors) 6 Govee x Evangelion RGBIC Glide Y Lights (5-Pack) 3 Govee x Evangelion RGBIC Gaming Light Bars 3

Govee recently launched a new line of Evangelion themed RGB LED lights. These have been meticulously designed to mimic the futuristic space-mecha vibe of the anime, from the color palette, patterns, shapes, and text to the custom lighting presets that you won’t find on other Govee lights. They do cost a premium compared to Govee’s non-Evangelion themed offerings, but right now they’re on sale at Amazon. They’re also discounted at Govee direct, if you’d rather order from there. There are several designs to choose from and they all look pretty sweet.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU for $673.20

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired GPU 1

Today Amazon is offering a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB AMP AIRO GPU for only $673.20. This is the least expensive RTX 4070 GPU on Amazon right now, with the next best price going for over $50 more. This particular model is a limited edition Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse collab with themed backplate, tote bag, and more. Even with the release of the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh, the RTX 4070 Ti is still an outstanding card for up to 4K gaming. At this price, it’s a much better value too.

Arzopa S1 15″ 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor for $59.98

Arzopa 15.6″ 1080p USB Type-C Portable Monitor 8

Amazon is offering an excellent deal on this Arzopa 15″ 1080p USB Type-C portable monitor. It’s normally $129.99, but right now you can get it for only $59.98 shipped. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen for this particular model, and the lowest price compared to other legit 15″ USB Type-C monitors on Amazon. This is a great portable display for your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld.