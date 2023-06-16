Cyclone Biparjoy’s Intensity Subsides Following Impact on Indian Coast

Residents wade through water as Cyclone Biparjoy impacts Pakistan’s Sindh province.



Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on the Indian coast with strong winds, causing apprehension and leading to evacuations. However, it began to weaken in the early hours of Friday as it moved north.





Indian forecasters had warned that Biparjoy, named after the Bengali word for “disaster”, had the potential to cause significant damage to homes and power lines as it moved through Gujarat, a western state in India.

The “very severe cyclonic storm” crossed the coastline near Jakhau Port on Thursday evening. However, it started losing strength a few hours later. As of 2:30 am on Friday, it had wind speeds of 100 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 110 km/h, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The latest bulletin from the IMD stated, “It would move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by early morning of the 16th (of) June.”

Initially, weather officials had predicted that the cyclone would move into Pakistan’s Sindh province, home to the port city of Karachi, overnight.

Jayantha Bhai, a 35-year-old shopkeeper in the Gujarat beach town of Mandvi, expressed his concern for his family’s safety before the storm hit. He had never experienced a cyclone before and planned to wait it out in his small concrete home behind the shop. Despite his fears, he acknowledged the power of nature and said, “We can’t fight with it,” as driving rain lashed his home.

Map showing the track and forecast for a cyclone that is heading towards India and Pakistan.



‘Widespread damage’

Following hours of rain, low-lying roads started to flood on Thursday afternoon. Gusting winds brought forth sheets of water, reducing visibility to a dull gray mist.

The majority of stores were closed, with only a few remaining open for last-minute food and water supplies.

Meteorologists in India warned of the potential for “widespread damage,” including crop destruction and disruption of power and communication infrastructure, railways, and roads.

The Gujarat state government reported that 94,000 people had been relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to shelters. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, approximately 82,000 people had been moved from southeastern coastal areas in anticipation of the cyclone, described as unlike any experienced before.

A worker fumigates against mosquitoes outside a temporary shelter for cyclone evacuees set at a school in Badin district of Pakistan’s Sindh province.



Many of the areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy were also impacted by catastrophic monsoon floods the previous year. These floods submerged a third of Pakistan, causing damage to two million homes and claiming the lives of over 1,700 individuals.

Pakistan’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, attributed these extreme weather events to climate change and emphasized the need for action.

Storm surges of up to four meters were anticipated, with the possibility of flooding in Karachi, a city of approximately 20 million people.

In the abandoned fishing town of Zero Point, located near the Indian border, residents expressed fear of the impending cyclone. The shanty settlement, scattered with thatched homes and idle fishing boats, awaited the arrival of the storm with apprehension.

Cyclone evacuees collect water from a tanker outside a temporary shelter set at a school in Badin district of Pakistan’s Sindh province.



‘Terrified’

Over 200 people sought shelter in a single-story health center in Kutch district, near India’s Jakhau port, as the cyclone approached. Many were concerned about their farm animals, which they had left behind.





