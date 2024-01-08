CT expansion of high-speed internet at stake in Congress spending deal

HAMDEN — Connecticut’s effort to expand access to high-speed internet to hundreds of thousands of rural and low-income urban residents depends on funding levels that could be jeopardized in the pending congressional budget deal announced in Washington over the weekend, officials warned on Monday.
“It’s a very, very tight budget year,” said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, stressing that current funding levels is about the best the state can hope for in the $65 billion national connectivity program. So far, $150 million has come to the state, but future funding is subject to talks in Washington. “If it’s level funding, we have to consider it a win,” said DeLauro, who is the senior member of Connecticut’s congressional delegation, adding that too many households are still not connected.
Tyler Fields is your internet guru, delving into the latest trends, developments, and issues shaping the online world. With a focus on internet culture, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, Tyler keeps readers informed about the dynamic landscape of the internet and its impact on our digital lives.