Creating and Illuminating Minecraft Candles: A Step-by-Step Guide

Looking to enhance the ambiance of your Minecraft base with beautiful candles? You’re in luck! These charming items were introduced into the game during the first half of the Caves and Cliffs update in June, and they are excellent for adding a touch of color and coziness to any setting. Although the light they emit is not very strong, Minecraft candles can still be a great help and look gorgeous while doing so.

Minecraft candles are not just limited to setting the mood in the game world. They can also be used to light up a cute birthday cake, whether you’re celebrating alone, sharing it with a friend on a Minecraft server, or commemorating the anniversary of when you tamed your pet wolf. Regardless of the purpose you have in mind for Minecraft candles, you need to know how to craft them and obtain the necessary resources. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Light a Minecraft Candle

To light a Minecraft candle, you’ll need flint and steel or any flaming object. To light the candle, hold the flint and steel and click the use button on the candle. In the Bedrock Edition, you can use a sword enchanted with fire to light a torch dramatically.

Minecraft candles have similar features to sea pickles – they can be used as standalone objects, and you can group up to four of them on a single block. Once lit, each candle emits a light level of three, which increases to twelve when grouped together.

Only one candle can be placed on top of an uneaten cake. Once the cake is consumed, the candle falls to the ground. You can put out lit candles by using water – be mindful not to use too much water, or else the candles will become waterlogged and you won’t be able to light them again.

Minecraft Candle Recipe

To craft a Minecraft candle, you’ll need:

To make your own candles, place a honeycomb in the center square of the crafting table. Then, place the string directly above it to begin crafting candles. Obtaining these ingredients in large quantities may not be easy. Besides collecting string from spiders, you can also obtain great amounts by using a sword to destroy cobwebs in mineshafts. For details on how to obtain Minecraft honeycomb from bee hives, check out our handy guide.

Here’s what you’ll need to make dyed Minecraft candles:

Once you have your candles, you can change their color by placing a matching dye next to the candle. There are sixteen dyed Minecraft candles to choose from, giving you plenty of options to decorate your home:

White

Orange

Magenta

Light blue

Yellow

Lime

Pink

Grey

Light grey

Cyan

Purple

Blue

Brown

Green

Red

Black

Do Candles Spread Fire?

Candles cannot ignite anything, so you can place them directly beneath wood or wool without any danger. Moreover, they don’t melt snow like torches do, so you can use them in snowy biomes, structures, or igloos without fear of ruining your surroundings.

Now that you know how to make Minecraft candles, go ahead and decorate your Minecraft house with them, whether it’s a spooky castle or a cozy and cute cottage. Check out our guides for Minecraft pumpkins and Minecraft frogs for more terrific light blocks.