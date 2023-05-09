Could this be the ultimate conclusion for Cyclops and Jean Grey? (X-Men #24 #XSpoilers)

This is the cover to X-Men #24 by Joshua Cassara being published in July from Marvel Comics. With the return of the Arakki mutant god Pogg Ur-Pogg.

This is the cover to X-Men #24 by Joshua Cassara being published in July from Marvel Comics. With the return of the Arakki mutant god Pogg Ur-Pogg. With Cyclops, Jean Grey and Magik in his path.









Last month, Joshua Cassara posted to Twitter some of his process work in creating the cover, the initial sketch and inks that followed. And it may have revealed something that changed along the way.

But as the Jean Grey fan Twitter account noticed, there was one aspect that didn’t make the grade, posting “Well, this is interesting. Rough draft and final cover for X-Men #24 (2023) by @joshuacassara

Which might suggest a parting of ways for Scott Summers and Jean Grey, who had managed to get themselves back together on the same side, and without Emma Frost or Logan in their bed as well…

Joshua Cassara is a Marvel exclusive comic book artist, one of their Stormbreakers branded creators from 2020, who uses to work on Titan Comics titles such as The Troop, Mycroft Holmes, Doctor Who and Dark Souls, before being picked up by Marvel for Falcon, Sentry, Secret Empire, X-Force and X Lives Of Wolverine. It wasn’t too long ago that Bleeding Cool got the word that his next gig would be the ongoing X-Men comic book written by Gerry Duggan, previously drawn by Pepe Larraz. And so it was. And still is.

X-MEN #24

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230787

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

POGG UR-POGG FOR HIRE! Hired for the dirtiest of jobs, a deadly mercenary comes crashing into the X-Men right at their most vulnerable moment! But not just any mercenary – finally, the breakout fan-favorite from X OF SWORDS, Pogg Ur-Pogg, returns! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99

