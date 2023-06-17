Cops in Illinois are now permitted to use drones at events, albeit without weapons or facial recognition technology.

Starting today, law enforcement in Illinois will face new restrictions when it comes to the use of drones. They are no longer allowed to attach weapons to drones, except in situations involving counterterrorism, imminent harm, or the prevention of a suspect’s escape. Additionally, the use of drones for facial recognition purposes is restricted to the same circumstances.

However, there is a new development that allows law enforcement to fly drones over public events, which was previously prohibited. This change is a result of the recently signed Drones as First Responders Act, an amendment to the Freedom from Drone Surveillance Act of 2014. The new law aims to prevent incidents like the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, which some argue could have been avoided if not for the previous restrictions on drone use.

The updated legislation recognizes concerns about drone surveillance and privacy, while also limiting the weaponization and facial recognition capabilities of drones. Under the new law, law enforcement can now assist with infrastructure inspections and support first responders using drones.

One notable provision prohibits law enforcement from equipping drones with firearms, weaponized lasers, kinetic impact projectiles, chemical agents, or any other lethal or non-lethal weapon.

Furthermore, there are requirements for the destruction of collected drone data within 30 days, unless it is relevant to an ongoing investigation. However, exceptions now exist for data used exclusively for training purposes or limited to metadata. Additionally, law enforcement is banned from selling any information obtained through drone surveillance.

Notably, several states have enacted similar bans on weaponized drones. For example, Maine, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin had previously prohibited police from using armed drones, while Florida implemented a ban in 2017. Currently, Ohio is considering a similar ban.

In conclusion, the new drone regulations in Illinois balance public safety concerns with privacy considerations, aiming to prevent harmful incidents while safeguarding individual rights. By implementing these restrictions and allowing specific use cases, the state aims to strike a delicate balance between security and privacy in the age of advancing technology.





