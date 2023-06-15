Considering the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: Is it a Worthwhile Purchase?

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro has taken the brand’s top multisport line to new heights with significant advancements in hardware and software. It is a reliable companion for fitness activities and everyday life, offering innovative features such as a heart rate sensor and built-in flashlight. The Fenix 7 Pro is equipped with new workout metrics and mapping capabilities, which are more user-friendly than ever, displayed on an updated MIP screen. This series ensures that users of all sizes can access the best features Garmin has to offer.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is the latest addition to the highly acclaimed Fenix smartwatch lineup. It boasts a brand-new heart rate sensor, a sharper MIP display, and a wide range of features across all three case sizes. The Fenix 7 Pro models come with a built-in flashlight, 32GB of storage, solar charging, and multiband GNSS. Additionally, they offer new training metrics, activity modes, and weather and mapping tools. The starting price for the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is $799 for all three sizes, with Sapphire models costing an extra $100. It is available for purchase from Garmin and Amazon.

I had the opportunity to test the Garmin Fenix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar edition for nine days, paired with my Samsung Galaxy A51. The review unit was provided by Garmin. In my experience, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is a remarkable device that is worth considering if it fits within your budget. It is accurate, reliable, offers exceptional battery life, and incorporates the best features Garmin has to offer. The only reason one might hesitate to purchase is the possibility of a Fenix 8 offering even greater enhancements. However, this does not diminish the fact that the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is a fantastic addition to Garmin’s multisport family.

When it comes to the Fenix 7 Pro series, size is no longer a determining factor. All models, including the 42mm Fenix 7S Pro, 47mm Fenix 7 Pro, and 51mm Fenix 7X Pro, provide nearly identical experiences. They are comfortable, stylish, feature-packed, and available in base or Sapphire models. The updated Memory in Pixel (MIP) display enhances readability in low-light environments.

Importantly, the Pro series ensures that the best features of Garmin are accessible to users of all sizes. This includes solar charging, 32GB of storage for maps and music, and multiband GNSS. It also means that you no longer need to wear a large X model to enjoy a built-in flashlight. The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro lineup incorporates more features into every case size, including solar charging, multiband GNSS, 32GB of memory, and a highly practical built-in LED flashlight. While the emphasis on a built-in flashlight may seem trivial, it is surprisingly useful in various scenarios. With four white light intensity settings and a red light mode for nighttime use, the flashlight has proven invaluable for illuminating dark trails, searching for items, and maintaining visibility while running in the evening. It offers strobe effects and running modes that synchronize with your cadence, ensuring visibility to others.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro introduces two new fitness tracking metrics: Endurance Score and Hill Score. Endurance Score measures your ability to sustain performance over time by analyzing your VO2 max, activity history, and training intensity and fatigue resistance. Hill Score evaluates your skill in uphill running by analyzing the grade of segments, hill strength, hill endurance, and VO2 max during runs, hikes, and walks. While these metrics offer unique insights and potential advantages for endurance athletes, they require more data to reach their full potential. The Hill Score feature, in particular, necessitates two full weeks of data for scoring.

In addition to catering to runners, Garmin recognizes the diverse interests of users and has added 30 new sport modes to the Fenix 7 Pro. These include popular team sports and niche activities. Accuracy is paramount when tracking activity, and Garmin excels in this area. The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro features an all-new Garmin Elevate Gen 5 optical heart rate sensor, which has proven highly reliable in my tests. It matches my Polar HR chest strap during runs, interval training, hikes, and cycling workouts. The device also offers precise GPS tracking, and the inclusion of multiband GNSS in every case size ensures accuracy in route recording. The device utilizes SatIQ to optimize battery-efficient GPS/GNSS tracking. For outdoor enthusiasts, Garmin has added weather overlays to maps, providing information on precipitation, temperature, cloud coverage, wind, and relief shading for terrain awareness. The Fenix 7 Pro also introduces new view options that keep your stats on display while viewing maps, including a split-screen option and a perimeter option that maximizes display space. These updates enhance navigation capabilities and make the Fenix 7 Pro highly practical.

In conclusion, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is an impressive device with notable upgrades. It is an excellent purchase on its own, as most Garmin devices are. However, it is important to note that it is an incremental improvement and may not be worth upgrading to if you already own a Fenix 7 series device, especially the Fenix 7X. Unless you specifically require a flashlight and solar charging, it is advisable to stick with the new software on your current watch. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be surprising if Garmin has a powerful Fenix 8 in development.





