Completing The Fractured Momentum Force Tear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features a variety of challenges that put your skills to the test. While many of them are combat challenges, there are a few navigational challenges that will require you to use Cal’s exceptional mobility to the fullest to complete.

Among one of the toughest navigational challenges to complete in the game is the Fractured Momentum Force Tear. To complete this challenge, you will need almost complete mastery of abilities such as Cal’s double jump and Force Dash.

How to Complete The Fractured Momentum Force Tear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Fractured Momentum Force Tear can be found in the Smuggler’s Tunnels, but not on your first visit to this location, as you will need the Force Dash ability, which is learned after completing your second visit to planet Jedah, to reach the Force Tear’s actual location.

Once you have learned this extremely cool ability, travel to the Pyloon’s Saloon Meditation Point and head down the tunnel through the revolving door. Proceed until you reach a green barrier, and get past it using Force Dash. You will find yourself in a new big chamber which you must circle to the left by jumping on multiple platforms. At some point, you will reach a wall that Cal can run upon and another green barrier. You will find the Fractured Momentum Force Tear behind the barrier.

This challenge is definitely among the most difficult Force Tears to complete in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as you will need to jump from one zipline to another without making a single mistake. Get on the first zipline, and proceed until you are close to the barrier ahead. Drop down the zipline and use Force Dash to go through the green portion of the barrier, and reach the two parallel ziplines with the blue orbs on them. Here, move between the two to avoid getting hit by the orbs, get on the right one as you get close to the end of the line, and use the grapple point to get onto the new zipline.

As soon as you get on this new zipline, jump out of the way to avoid the hazard coming your way without losing sight of the grapple point, so you can use it to get back on the zipline once it is safe to do so. At this point, head towards the right side of the zipline, jump, and Force Dash to use another grapple point on another zipline up ahead.

To reach a new series of ziplines, you will now have to use the moving green barrier. Once it gets close to Cal, jump and Force Dash, and then take advantage of the fact that Force Dashing through a barrier resets all your movement abilities to get first on the zipline to your right and then on the one the left. Try to get on this final zipline the closest to its lowest point so as to use the momentum to double jump and Force Dash over the incoming hazard and onto the final platform. Interact with the object once on it, and the Fractured Momentum Force Tear will be complete.