Comic Book Creators Reflect Fondly on John Romita Sr.

Marvel Comics artist John Romita Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. His son, John Romita Jr., shared the news on social media and requested that condolences be shared with his family privately. The comic book industry mourned the loss of this legendary artist and shared their memories and condolences.

Jimmy Palmiotti, a fellow comic book artist, fondly recalled Romita Sr. as a helpful mentor during his early days at Marvel. Palmiotti appreciated how Romita Sr. would guide artists in improving their work and was flattered when Romita Sr. asked him to ink one of his pieces. This act of kindness left a lasting impression on Palmiotti, who has since paid it forward to other aspiring artists.

Sean Howe highlighted an interesting detail not often mentioned in obituaries – Romita Sr. quit comics in 1995 because he couldn’t bear the task of personally firing employees at Marvel. This decision showcased Romita Sr.’s integrity and loyalty to his colleagues.

Chip Zdarsky praised Romita Sr. as one of the greatest artists in the industry, particularly noting his iconic portrayal of Spider-Man. Many others, including Alex Paknadel and Gary Frank, expressed their gratitude for Romita Sr.’s guidance and influence on their careers.

Mike Mignola admired Romita Sr.’s work from a distance, acknowledging his significant contribution to Marvel’s aesthetic. Christos Gage described Romita Sr. as a great artist and a great person, emphasizing his lasting impact on both the industry and his family.

Various comic book professionals, such as Paul Dini, Tom Peyer, and Marv Wolfman, paid tribute to Romita Sr., recognizing his talent and character. Mark Waid praised Romita Sr. as a phenomenal mentor and reminisced about their collaboration on a Captain America story.

In honor of Romita Sr., Bill Morrison shared a heartwarming story about creating a Bartman cover as a homage to Romita Sr.’s work on The Amazing Spider-Man #50.

The passing of John Romita Sr. is truly a loss for the comic book industry. His talent, kindness, and mentorship have left an indelible mark on those who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.





