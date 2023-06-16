Comcast, the cable giant, aims to become Roku’s competitor with the introduction of their own 4K streaming box

Comcast and Spectrum, two major cable TV companies, are making a big move into the world of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST). They have joined forces to develop their own 4K streamer called the Xumo Box, which will be available to their subscribers later this year. This information comes from a report by Cord Cutters.

According to the report, the Xumo Box is essentially a rebranded version of Comcast’s existing Flex streaming player, which was previously offered for free to some subscribers of their Xfinity high-speed internet service.

Xumo, the primary source of free ad-supported TV content for the Xumo Box, is a service that Comcast acquired in 2020. It offers a wide range of reality TV, crime shows, cooking shows, home shows, and more, along with B-grade movies.

Popular streaming devices like Roku sticks and Amazon’s Fire TV streamers already offer their own versions of FAST services, such as The Roku Channel and Prime Video’s Freevee. Additionally, top-tier 4K TVs have their own FAST offerings, like Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels (which is essentially Xumo).

Given the abundance of free TV streaming options available to viewers, it may seem unusual for cable companies like Comcast and Spectrum to enter the already crowded FAST market. These companies have built successful business models around bundling channels, many of which include advertisements, and selling them to customers. So, why would they release a cheap streamer?

In addition to the Xumo Box, Comcast and Spectrum plan to release a Xumo TV smart TV later this fall, which will be sold at Walmart and other retailers. This move demonstrates their commitment to competing with Amazon and Roku in the smart TV market.

FAST services provide viewers with free entertainment options alongside their regular streaming subscriptions. It’s a win-win situation, as viewers get access to numerous free TV channels while platforms like Roku, Amazon, and now Comcast earn revenue from advertising.

The Xumo Box will also offer premium streaming apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. However, the main goal seems to be to expose as many people as possible to the Xumo free streaming TV portal in order to increase FAST revenue.

Some may wonder if this strategy will harm the cable TV business for these companies. The answer is yes – it will likely have an impact. It reflects the challenging state of the cable TV industry as more viewers switch to streaming services. However, cable TV companies also provide broadband internet access, which is where the real money lies. Streaming 4K content on the Xumo Box or Xumo smart TV requires broadband internet access, so these companies will continue to generate revenue from that aspect of their business while also benefiting from FAST.

Ultimately, this move by Comcast and Spectrum represents a calculated effort to tap into the growing demand for streaming services and capitalize on the ever-changing media landscape.





