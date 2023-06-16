Climate negotiations at a stalemate due to impasse

According to the UN’s climate science advisory panel, the planet is projected to warm nearly twice the agreed-upon goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100 due to current policies.



During the recent UN climate talks in Bonn, the focus on accelerating cuts in carbon pollution was overshadowed by a demand from emerging economies, including China, for wealthy nations to drastically increase climate financing.

The stand-off between these countries impacted progress on various fronts, such as minimizing the social costs of transitioning to clean energy, quantifying adaptation needs of nations, and supporting economies already devastated by climate-related extreme weather events.

These challenges intensify the pressure on the upcoming COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates, where countries will review a “global stocktake” to assess the progress towards the Paris climate treaty goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

However, with current policies, the planet is on track to warm nearly twice that amount by the end of the century.

UN Climate chief Simon Stiell emphasized the universal nature of climate change, stating that it is not a regional issue but a global threat that requires investing in climate action to mitigate its devastating effects.

The negotiations in Bonn highlighted the ongoing divide between the European Union, which advocates for accelerated reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and phasing out fossil fuels, and the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) bloc, which includes China, India, and Saudi Arabia. The LMDC bloc demands greater financial support from developed nations to enable green economic transformations and address climate impacts.

The years from 2014 to 2022 were the warmest ever recorded.



From billions to trillions

Elaborating on the stand-off in Bonn, the G77 + China negotiating bloc, representing 134 countries and 80 percent of the global population, expressed frustration with developed nations’ reluctance to engage seriously on loss and damage issues. This sentiment reflects diminishing trust in countries like the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan, especially since they have failed to fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion per year in climate finance to developing nations by 2020.

In response, the European Union defended its climate finance commitments and cited a report jointly authored by Canada and Germany, stating that the promised $100 billion would be delivered by 2023. However, both rich and developing nations acknowledge the indispensable role of private finance in mobilizing trillions to support climate actions.

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, will prioritize discussions on leveraging private finance for climate initiatives.

‘Missed opportunity’

The lack of substantial progress and ambition in addressing the climate crisis was highlighted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who criticized the lack of trust, support, and cooperation among countries. Guterres also emphasized the urgent need to confront the fossil fuel industry, stating that “the problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions. It’s fossil fuels, period.” This stance contradicts the views of the COP28 president and head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Sultan al-Jaber, who previously suggested that carbon capture technologies could mitigate fossil fuel emissions.

However, al-Jaber recently acknowledged the inevitability of “phasing down” fossil fuels without providing a clear roadmap or expectations for COP28.

Climate policy think tank E3G’s senior analyst, Alden Meyer, expressed disappointment that the Bonn talks did not result in more decisive action, emphasizing the need to shift from listening mode to action mode to address the climate crisis effectively. Others also worry that the stalemate in Bonn does not bode well for COP28.

Li Shuo, a senior global policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia, remarked on the disconnect between the political performances at the climate talks and the harsh reality of ongoing climate impacts experienced by communities worldwide. Urgent action is necessary to address the current and imminent climate challenges facing humanity.

© 2023 AFP